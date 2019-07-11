Laurent Koscielny knows which club he wants to join after Arsenal snub

The Gunners announced on Thursday that their captain had “refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour” as he seeks a speedy exit.

According to L’Equipe, the news has not gone unnoticed in France, where Bordeaux and Rennes are both showing interest in signing the 33-year-old.

The outlet believes that Bordeaux is the centre-back’s preferred destination as it is closer to his hometown of Tulle.

A source at the Ligue 1 club told the newspaper: “I think he wants to come. On our end, at least, the job has been done for a long time. It’s on Arsenal’s side that things are blocked.”

READ THIS

Arsenal's captain curse: how Laurent Koscielny exacerbates an already-embarrassing problem

Les Girondins’ interest in the Frenchman is understood to go back to April, when the first contact was made between the player and Bordeaux officials.

The club’s manager Paulo Sousa is said to be keen on signing the player because of the leadership and experience he offers.

However, Arsenal’s demands of €10 million are too steep for the French side, who are prepared to offer a lower fee for a player in the last year of his contract.

Now read...

Bargains! 11 of football's best free transfers EVER

Quiz! Can you name the top three all-time goalscorers for every current Premier League club?