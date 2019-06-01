Lawless handed new one-year deal by Livingston

Livingston have extended forward Steven Lawless’ contract for another 12 months.

Lawless, 28, made 37 appearances in his first season at Livi after joining from Partick Thistle last summer.

Livingston boss Gary Holt told the club’s official website: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes and are delighted that Steven has chosen to stay on for a further year.

“We feel there is a lot more to come from him as for large parts of last season he was utilised at right wing-back.

“This is something that will change going into next season and Steven will play a big part again next season.”

Livingston finished ninth in the Ladbrokes Premiership following promotion at the end of 2017/18.