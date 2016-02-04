Lazio punished following racist chants

Serie A has fined Lazio €50,000 and ordered the Curva Nord be shut for two games following the racial abuse suffered by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on Wednesday.

Senegal centre-half Koulibaly was the subject of boos, whistles and discriminatory songs from a section of Lazio supporters during Napoli's 2-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico, with referee Massimiliano Irrati halting the game in the second half for approximately five minutes.

A message appealing for order was read out over the public address system and, while the jeers continued when play resumed, the game was completed without further stoppages.

Serie A confirmed the punishment on Thursday, with the Curva Nord, which houses Lazio's ultras, due to be shut for two games.

Lazio have also been fined €50,000 for the racial abuse and a further €15,000 for chanting directed as the visiting Napoli support.

It was not the first incident of this nature to affect Lazio. In February 2015, M'Baye Niang and Edenilson were victims of racist chanting at the Olimpico while playing for Genoa.