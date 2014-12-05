A-League: Central Coast 0 Melbourne Victory 3

The Mariners opted to switch Friday's match to the North Sydney Oval from their usual Central Coast Stadium ground in a bid to attract new supporters.

But Phil Moss' men still have a solitary league win to their name this term after the visitors struck three goals in 11 second-half minutes.

Besart Berisha, Daniel Georgievski and substitute Connor Pain were on target as the Victory moved to within a point of top spot.

The opener arrived just past the hour mark when Archie Thompson picked out Berisha to slide home.

Georgievski's strike was the pick of the bunch, the Macedonia international unleashing a fierce effort from 30 yards to put Melbourne firmly in control.

And Pain, off the bench only two minutes earlier, wrapped up the scoring with a simple back-post tap-in.