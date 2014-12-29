A-League: No Victory concerns for Finkler

Brazilian playmaker Finkler was the hero for Victory at AAMI Park on Saturday, with his trademark free-kick five minutes from time helping the home side to a 1-0 win over a resilient Newcastle Jets.

Second-placed Victory - four points adrift of the league-leading Glory after 12 rounds - have only managed to score one goal in two matches.

Victory had found the back of the net nine times in three games prior to their 1-0 loss to city rivals Melbourne City just over a week ago.

Finkler, though, denies his team-mates are struggling in the front third as they prepare to host Glory in the first A-League match staged at Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

"Fahid [Ben Khalfallah] hit the crossbar, Kosta [Barbarouses] hit the bar as well," Finkler said.

"In the second half we were a little more dangerous in the penalty area. We scored just once, but we still got the three points.

"We just need to work this week to get more chances to score.

"We know when [teams] come and play at AAMI Park they know that we're going to have the tempo of the game and try to win.

"Obviously they sat back during the game, they were really deep, especially in the second half.

"We started the second half pretty good with a lot of possession of the ball but we couldn't break them down. I think we deserved the win because we were looking for the three points from the first minute."

Friday's fixture means back-to-back matches for the Glory, who are in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak, in Melbourne following their 1-1 draw against City at AAMI Park last week.

Third-placed Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix will be keeping a close eye on proceedings in Geelong.

FFA Cup champions Adelaide and surprise-packets Wellington - fourth in the table - welcome the New Year at Coopers Stadium on Wednesday, with just one point separating the two teams.

Adelaide are six points off top spot and just two behind Victory, while back-to-back wins have the Phoenix closing in on the top-two positions.

Wellington often struggle in Adelaide, having lost five straight matches in all competitions at Coopers Stadium.

Cellar-dwelling Western Sydney Wanderers were Wellington's most recent scalp, beaten 1-0 on Sunday.

The loss in Wellington condemned the Asian champions to a third consecutive defeat and Western Sydney are fast running out of time to get their season back on track - 10 points outside of the top six leading into Thursday's hosting of Central Coast Mariners at Pirtek Stadium.

Two matches kick-off the round on Tuesday, with City and Sydney FC both in action.

City - unbeaten in three matches - travel to Hunter Stadium to face the lowly Jets.

Free-falling Sydney, who have not won a game since November 22, are away at Brisbane Roar.