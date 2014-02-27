League One Preview: Wolves eye seven in row

Kenny Jackett's side go into the game level with leaders Leyton Orient on 67 points after winning all six of their previous League One matches.



Wolves also have two games in hand on Orient ahead of this weekend's fixtures and will be confident of extending their winning streak when out-of-form Vale visit Molineux.



Vale's only two victories from their last nine league matches both came at home and you have to go all the way back to the end of November at Walsall to find the last time that Micky Adams' team secured all three points on their travels.

In contrast, Jackett's men are just three triumphs away from setting a new club record for consecutive wins, but the former Millwall manager is refusing to get carried away, reminding his players that the main prize and target is promotion at the end of the season.



He said: "We've done OK so far, and it's nice to chase records and get pats on the back, but for us, our whole season is ahead of us and that's exciting. It's exciting to be in a promotion race - it's something we should enjoy.



"Monday morning we started preparing for Port Vale and football is very much like that, because if you do dwell on anything for too long, you end up on your backside."



Orient will be hoping to at least keep pace with Wolves for the time being when they welcome struggling Colchester United to Brisbane Road.



After suffering three successive league defeats at the beginning of February, Orient have drawn once and won twice, while United sit just three points above the drop zone.



Brentford are a point behind and will be desperate to bounce back from their 3-0 reverse at the hands of Wolves last Saturday when the London club travel to Carlisle United. Preston North End will be looking to close in on the top three when they face Walsall at Deepdale.



The final two play-off favourites - Rotherham United and Peterborough United - have what should be relatively straightforward meetings against relegation battlers Notts County and Crawley Town respectively.



In Sunday's only fixture, Coventry City will be targeting an end to a run of three consecutive losses as they welcome Shrewsbury Town, who themselves could leap out of the bottom four with a win, while fellow strugglers Bristol City host Gillingham.



Basement side Stevenage go in search of back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season at Bradford City and play-off hopefuls Swindon Town head to Crewe.



Tranmere Rovers can put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom four with a victory over Oldham Athletic, while MK Dons and Sheffield United with contest a mid-table battle.