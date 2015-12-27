A-League Review: Roar see off Melbourne City, Victory denied again

Brisbane Roar brought Melbourne City's four-game winning streak to an end with a 3-1 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Patrick Kisnorbo's outstretched leg turned Shane Stefanutto's cross into his own net on 31 minutes and the home side doubled their lead before the break thanks to Brandon Borrello's low finish following a fine pass from Dimitri Petratos.

Bruno Fornaroli pulled a goal back from close range just after the break and City pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but with Thomas Sorensen - who made a number of fine saves - having gone up for a late corner, Henrique blasted the ball into the empty net from distance to secure the points for Roar.

John Aloisi's side remain second in the standings and are now four points clear of City.

Melbourne Victory's winless run now stands at five matches after they were held 1-1 by Perth Glory.

Besart Berisha converted from the spot after going down under a challenge from Ante Covic with 25 minutes played at AAMI Park, and Fahid Ben Khalfallah missed a glorious chance to double the lead when he turned Kosta Barbarouses' cross over the bar from point-blank range.

Victory were punished with 16 minutes to play as Josh Risdon was felled by Matthieu Delpierre, allowing Diego Castro to slot home a penalty, and neither side was able to find a winner despite a frantic final few minutes.

Glory are now on a four-game unbeaten run, while Victory have failed to win since they edged past Adelaide United on November 28.