League Two Preview: Deciders at both ends

Chesterfield, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United - who have all sealed promotion already - are separated by just one point at the top, while Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers will battle it out to avoid following Torquay United into the Conference.

Leaders Chesterfield have the upper hand going into the final week, as they host fourth-placed Fleetwood Town with a better goal difference than Rochdale and Scunthorpe beneath them.

Rochdale travel to mid-table Newport County level on points with Paul Cook's table-toppers, while Scunthorpe are the outsiders for the trophy - sitting a point off the pace prior to their visit from in-form York City.

Nigel Worthington's men are one of three teams, along with Burton Albion and Southend United, who are guaranteed play-off berths but could end up finishing fifth, sixth or seventh.

The latter two clubs meet at Roots Hall, with Burton hoping for a repeat of the 1-0 victory in last season's corresponding fixture, which would seal fifth place.

At the bottom, the writing appears to be on the wall for Wycombe Wanderers, who need a minor miracle to maintain their Football League status.

Having won just one of their last 11 League Two games, Gareth Ainsworth's men must beat already-relegated Torquay and hope either Northampton Town or Bristol Rovers are defeated by Oxford United and Mansfield Town respectively.

"We can still go to Torquay and beat them and hopefully somebody does us a favour," Ainsworth told Wycombe's official website. "The worst possible thing would be us going there not winning and then somebody doing do us a favour.

"We need to raise them for one more game and it’s going to be tough because the lads are on the floor. They are really upset and me too, but we've got one more game - this isn't over yet and I'll be positive going into the Torquay game."

Elsewhere, Portsmouth, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley entertain Plymouth Argyle, Bury and AFC Wimbledon while Exeter City make the long trip north to Hartlepool.

Dagenham and Redbridge, who have taken just three points from their last five games, will look to end their campaign on a high against Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road.