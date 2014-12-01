A-League: Wanderers search for wins

Tony Popovic's AFC Champions League winners are still without a victory domestically this campaign, bottom of the table after three draws in seven games.

But they are just three points behind sixth ahead of Wednesday's grand final rematch against Brisbane Roar, and Saturday's trip to Adelaide.

The Wanderers drew 1-1 against city rivals Sydney on Saturday, but squandered multiple good opportunities.

Popovic, the AFC Coach of the Year, said there was still plenty of belief within his squad.

"The football is good to create those chances. We just need a bit of luck, need something to fall for us," he said after the derby draw.

"There's no wavering in belief with me or the group. You can't lose belief playing like that.

"I'm disappointed for them and the fans. We've had a lot of success over two years, going into the third year with all the changes we've made, for our fans to watch that they would go home very happy with their team."

Striker Tomi Juric (two goals) has scored in back-to-back games, while Mark Bridge (two) is the only other Wanderers player to net at least twice in the league this season.

The Brisbane team they host on Wednesday are also struggling, having sacked championship-winning coach Mike Mulvey on November 23.

Under Frans Thijssen, Roar looked toothless but managed to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Perth Glory.

Saturday's trip to Adelaide shapes as being a trickier clash for Wanderers, with Josep Gombau's men sitting third despite a 3-2 loss to Melbourne Victory last time out.

Sydney FC will be out to continue their unbeaten start to the season when the high-flying Glory visit on Thursday.

Victory, the league's only other unbeaten team, should be far too strong for the battling Central Coast Mariners.

Wellington Phoenix will be looking to build on their thrashing of Melbourne City when they visit Newcastle Jets on Saturday.

Melbourne City desperately need a win against Brisbane Roar on Sunday, or coach John van 't Schip is sure to come under further pressure.