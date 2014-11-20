A-League: Winless Wanderers eyeing Jets

The Wanderers are the toast of Asia after becoming the first Australian club to win the AFC Asian Champions, edging Saudi Arabian powerhouses Al Hilal 1-0 on aggregate earlier in November.

But it is a different story for the cellar-dwelling Wanderers in domestic competition, with the Western Sydney outfit yet to win a match in five attempts.

The Wanderers collected their first point of the A-League campaign midweek, playing out a goalless draw at home to Central Coast Mariners on Wednesday.

Despite the Wanderers remaining winless, coach Tony Popovic believes his team are on the right track ahead of Saturday's clash against the second-bottom Jets at Pirtek Stadium.

"We had enough chances and you can't ask for much more," said Popovic after the game.

"If you're creating those kind of opportunities then as a coach on the sideline you're disappointed you're not scoring but you're also pleased to see improvement in the team.

"We're seeing that in the past few weeks, we've had patches. On another day we could have won that by three or four."

Newcastle are also searching for their first win of the season after they were crushed 4-0 by defending champions Brisbane Roar last week.

The Roar, who ended a four-game losing streak, are on the road for the second consecutive week, travelling to high-flying Melbourne Victory on Friday.

Third-placed Victory - unbeaten after six rounds - are three points off top spot following their goalless draw against rivals Sydney FC.

The two-time champions will again be without French defender Matthieu Delpierre, who is nursing a foot injury.

Victory, however, welcome back captain Mark Milligan, Kosta Barbarouses, Daniel Georgievski and Scott Galloway from injury and international duty.

The match will provide marquee striker Besart Berisha with a reunion with his former club, whom he left at the end of last season after two championships and the 2011-12 Golden Boot.

"They know me very well, but they didn’t really experience playing against me. I know them well, too," said the Albanian.

"I had a great time there, they're great boys. I have a lot of friends there.

"But this game is very, very important for Melbourne Victory and of course I need to be very professional and focus on my team and on our game plan.

"After the game I think, I hope, to still be able to speak to them."

League leaders Perth Glory are also in action on Friday, welcoming surprise packets Wellington Phoenix to nib Stadium.

Sydney FC - fourth in the table - are expected to play Melbourne City on Saturday without young striker Corey Gameiro, who is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a ruptured anterior crucial ligament sustained on international duty with the Olyroos.

Second-placed Adelaide United complete the round on Sunday, when they make the trip to Gosford to play the Mariners.