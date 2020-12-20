Leah Galton and Tobin Heath help leaders Manchester United to victory

Leah Galton and Tobin Heath both scored twice to help Manchester United to a thumping 6-1 win over Bristol City to stay top of the Women’s Super League and maintain their unbeaten start.

Galton scored a stunning opener, collecting a pass from Katie Zelem, turning a defender and unleashing a spectacular shot into the top corner.

In first-half added time, a corner from Zelem picked out Millie Turner and she headed home.

Jess Sigsworth converted from close range in the 52nd minute to make it 3-0.

Galton scored her second goal of the game with a run down the left and superb strike into the right-hand corner which gave Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley no chance.

Bristol City got one back in the 73rd minute when Ebony Salmon scored a rebound, slotting the ball home from outside of the area with United goalkeeper Mary Earps out of position.

Heath made it 5-1, lobbing the keeper with a first-time shot from 25 yards, and then scored her second in the 83rd minute as she showed great feet to beat a defender and then slot home to complete the rout.