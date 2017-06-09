Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace

Wales international Joe Ledley is among the players who will be released by managerless Crystal Palace at the end of their contracts.

Ledley, who is currently preparing for Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Serbia, has been linked with a return to his hometown club Cardiff City.

Fellow midfielder Mathieu Flamini is also leaving Selhurst Park, as well as striker Fraizer Campbell, versatile defender Zeki Fryers and Christian Benteke's younger brother Jonathan.

Palace have tied Julian Speroni, Damien Delaney and Jonny Williams down to new deals, with Wayne Hennessey's stay also set to be extended.

clubs have confirmed their retained players lists from 2016/17Full story: June 9, 2017

Palace are still seeking a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who surprisingly left the club after securing Premier League survival last season.

Former Ajax and Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer is among the reported contenders, along with Leicester City's title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, recently departed Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino and Burnley's Sean Dyche.