Leeds defender Diego Llorente injured on international duty with Spain

Leeds defender Diego Llorente will miss Spain’s Nations League game in Ukraine on Tuesday due to injury.

Llorente, signed by Leeds from Real Sociedad for a reported £18million last month, and Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno have both withdrawn from Spain’s squad.

The Spanish Football Association said in a statement that both players were suffering from muscle problems and had left the camp.

Llorente, who has yet to make his Leeds debut, was an unused substitute in Spain’s 1-0 win against Switzerland on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had played the full 90 minutes in Spain’s goalless draw against Portugal in a friendly on Thursday.