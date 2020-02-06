Leeds director of football Victor Orta handed one-match stadium ban

Leeds director of football Victor Orta and head of media and communications James Mooney have been handed one-match stadium bans, and also been fined, after accepting charges laid against them by the Football Association.

The pair were involved in separate incidents in the Elland Road tunnel at half-time of Leeds’ 3-2 Sky Bet Championship victory over Millwall on January 28.

Leeds had been 2-0 down at half-time before mounting a second-half recovery.

A statement from the FA read: “Leeds United FC’s director of football, Victor Orta, and head of media and communications, James Mooney, have been given immediate one-match stadium bans following separate breaches of FA Rule E3 during the club’s EFL Championship fixture against Millwall FC on 28/1/2020.

“Victor Orta admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the tunnel area at half-time amounted to improper conduct and James Mooney admitted that his behaviour during a separate incident in the tunnel area at half-time also amounted to improper conduct.

“Victor Orta and James Mooney have been fined £2,000 and £700 respectively.”

Leeds had already confirmed neither would be contesting the charges.

A club statement issued on January 31 read: “Both incidents show a lack of judgement, but we do not believe that either party has used inappropriate language or acted aggressively.”

Leeds are next in action at rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday, when Marcelo Bielsa’s side will look to get their own automatic promotion push back on track following a surprise 1-0 home defeat by strugglers Wigan.