Leeds signing Costa set to start against Charlton

Summer signing Helder Costa will make his first Championship start for leaders Leeds when they head to Charlton.

United fans have been keen to see Costa from the off and boss Marcelo Bielsa will grant their wish on Saturday due to a muscle injury sustained by playmaker Pablo Hernandez.

Bielsa also has midfielder Adam Forshaw back and he is likely to challenge Jamie Shackleton for a starting spot.

Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are back from their pre-season injuries but neither are likely to start.

Charlton, managed by Leeds great Lee Bowyer, are without top scorer Lyle Taylor who has a knee injury.

Athletic’s talisman is wearing a brace and Bowyer does not expect to know the full extent of the problem for a fortnight.

Beram Kayal has a groin problem and misses out, while former Leeds man Jason Pearce should be involved despite a groin problem of his own.