Leeds will be back up with the best under Monk - Kewell

Harry Kewell believes Garry Monk is the perfect man to reawaken the sleeping giant that is Leeds United this season.

Kewell was a key figure in the Leeds team that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2001 but the Elland Road club have now spent the last 12 years outside of England’s top flight.

Leeds finished 13th in the Championship last season and have since replaced boss Steve Evans with Monk, who previously guided Swansea City to their highest-ever position in the Premier League.

Monk is Massimo Cellino’s seventh appointment in just two-and-a-half years as owner, and takes charge of Leeds for the first time when they begin their Championship campaign at QPR on Sunday.

Tough league

“I think Leeds have got a great manager,” Kewell told FourFourTwo after being unveiled as a pundit for BT Sport’s new Saturday TV show Score. “He did superbly when he was at Swansea, and Leeds are a massive club.

“The Championship is a tough league but he’s taking on a challenge and the one thing he will get is the support of Leeds because they love their club and they want it to succeed.

“Hopefully he can do the job and hopefully they give him time, but every manager knows the situation in football now, anything can happen. You’ve just got to be prepared for any particular scenario.

“I’m sure Leeds will be back up there with the best very soon. The northern men are very proud men and they’re wanting to see their team back up there. I’m sure it won’t be long until they are.”

