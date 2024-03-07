Leicester City facing prospect of points deduction as they brace for Premier League FFP charge - report

Championship leaders Leicester City are reportedly set to face a charge for allegedly breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules that could lead to a potential points deduction next season.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester’s accounts for the 2022/23 season, in which they were relegated from the top flight, are believed to show that they breached the permitted limit of £105million of losses over the previous three campaigns.

The accounts are set to be made public later this month, with Sky Sports claiming the club could formally be charged by the Premier League as soon as next week.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton and Nottingham Forest also have outstanding charges that could lead to points deductions this season, with the Toffees already having been docked six points this term for a previous breach.

The Foxes are currently three points clear at the top of the Championship table but do not face the threat of a points deduction this season, as they had already been relegated when the Premier League voted to fast-track financial breaches.

Timescales for the case to be heard by an independent disciplinary commission and then adjudicated also mean that a final ruling would be unlikely to be made before the end of the current campaign.

If the mooted charges are upheld by the independent commission, Leicester face the prospect of beginning next season - whether they are in the Premier League or Championship - with a negative points tally.

More stories

Erling Haaland hits back at Trent Alexander-Arnold's FourFourTwo comment that titles ‘mean more’ to Liverpool fans

Accrington Stanley chairman issues epic statement on John Coleman exit and delivers administration warning

JULES BREACH: The kids are alright! Top clubs turning to their academies to boost their squads and it's working out well