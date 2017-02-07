Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence

Claudio Ranieri says Leicester City are not experiencing a crisis and claims a public vote of confidence from the club's owners on Tuesday was not necessary.

Surprise Premier League champions last season, the Foxes have endured a difficult defence of their title.

They sit 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Championship side Derby County on Wednesday.

Prior to his news conference to preview the game, Leicester released a statement insisting Ranieri has the club's "unwavering support".

"I think this is for the media," the Italian said of that show of support, which has so often served as the precursor to a sacking.

"I know the views of the chairman. Maybe the chairman wanted to stop all the speculation. I didn't ask them to do this. I knew what the chairman was thinking.

"I understand football. You have to do your job and I have to do my job. When you win three matches you are God, when you lose three you are not.

"This is not a crisis. When you aren't winning you lose confidence, it is normal."

Kasper Schmeichel described Leicester's 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United on Sunday as "unacceptable" and Ranieri endorsed the goalkeeper's withering assessment.

"I agree with all my players," he said. "Kasper is one of my leaders and he wants to stimulate everyone. This club, these players, came from the bottom of the table to win the title. For this reason I am confident with my players.

"It is not a problem to make mistakes, every man makes mistakes but we need to learn from them. The dressing room is fantastic. We try to do our best, but this season everything is wrong.

"The relationship is the same as last season. I speak the same s*** English and they understand me!

"I said to my players, my door is always open. We have a fantastic relationship. When you see the training session it's unbelievable, how they are working and running."

Ranieri also claimed the players understand his tactics and he will not move away from his preferred formation.

"The players understand everything, well," he said. "I don't change anymore now, [we will play] 4-4-2."