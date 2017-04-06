Leicester star Ndidi would submit transfer request to force Manchester United move, says agent

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi would hand in a transfer request if it helped to secure a move to Manchester United, the player's agent has claimed.

The 20-year-old, who was signed from Genk for a reported £17million in January, has played a key role in the Premier League champions' resurgent form under manager Craig Shakespeare.

Speculation has mounted that Ndidi could move on during the next transfer window, with United touted as a possible destination as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster a midfield that has looked short on depth this season.

And his agent, Hakeem Bello, would not expect the Nigeria international to reject advances from Old Trafford.

"Ndidi won't say no to Manchester United," he told Owngoalnigeria.com. "I can proudly tell you that if a bid is launched for him, he will most likely ask Leicester City for a transfer.

"We're talking Manchester United, you know, the biggest and most successful in England. That's a no-brainer. Ndidi won't turn down Man United, anyone willing to bet?"

Shakespeare admitted this week that such speculation came as little surprise, but expressed his confidence that Ndidi would not leave.

"I have no problem with speculation, but we have our best players tied up," he said.

"Of course, there can always be bids, we can always turn them down. But football is football - you'll always get bids for good players.

"It is vitally important we keep our young players. Speaking to Wilfred, he is very happy here.

"He knows that we have given him the opportunity and I am sure that he will be a player here for a long, long time."