Leipzig hopeful of Lookman deal
Ademola Lookman may have to wait until late in the transfer window if he is to complete a move from Everton to RB Leipzig.
RB Leipzig are willing to wait for Everton forward Ademola Lookman but hope to avoid the stress of deadline-day negotiations.
Lookman, 20, joined the Bundesliga side on loan in January in what head coach Ralf Rangnick described as a "last-second" deal.
The England youth international repaid the patience with five league goals and Leipzig are now eager to tie him down on a permanent basis.
They seem set to face a fight for his signature with Marco Silva urging Everton not to budge, but Rangnick is keeping calm over the tug-of-war.
"We'll see. Let's just wait another week," the Leipzig boss told a media conference.
"When you turn back the time to the last day of the last transfer market, at 2:00pm we didn't even think about a loan of Ademola Lookman. It seemed impossible to get him.
"But four hours later we got the deal done. I said then that it wasn't a last-minute deal but a last-second deal.
"We don't plan to repeat this, because it was a very stressful situation for us. We'll just wait. When Everton wants to keep the player they will tell us. If not we'll see if there's a chance of still getting him."
Lookman is yet to feature for Everton in the Premier League this term.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.