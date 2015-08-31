Lemina joins Juve as Marseille sign Isla and De Ciglie

Juventus have signed midfielder Mario Lemina on loan from Marseille with an option to make the deal permanent, while Mauricio Isla and Paolo De Ceglie have moved in the opposite direction.

Lemina joined Marseille from Lorient in September 2013 and has netted four goals in 64 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

He now joins a new-look Juve side that has lost both of their first two Serie A matches for the first time in the club's history as the Turin giants target a fifth successive title.

Full-backs Isla and De Ciglie both head to Marseille in loan deals to boost the defence of a Marseille team that has taken three points from the opening four league games.

Marseille have also confirmed centre-back Doria has joined Spanish side Granada on loan with an option to buy.