Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
Aaron Lennon scored for Everton in a 3-0 friendly win against Eredivisie side Twente.
It has been a difficult year for Aaron Lennon but the winger stepped up his return to the Everton first team with a goal in a 3-0 friendly victory over Twente on Wednesday.
The former Tottenham winger was detained under the Mental Health Act in April and has not played competitively since February, having received treatment for a stress-related illness.
Lennon returned for pre-season and made his playing comeback in a 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in Tanzania last week, before getting on the scoresheet in De Lutte.
Kevin Mirallas opened the scoring against the Eredivisie outfit with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box, with Lennon adding the second after the break through a deflected drive.
Teenage midfielder Kieran Dowell curled in the third to complete a convincing victory for Ronald Koeman's men, who next face Genk on Saturday.
