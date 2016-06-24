Less rest no problem for Portugal - Joao Mario

Portugal midfielder Joao Mario insists a day's less rest will make no difference in his side's Euro 2016 clash against Croatia.

Fernando Santos' men are backing up just three days after their draw with Hungary for a meeting with the Group D winners in Lens on Saturday.

While Croatia had an extra day of rest, Joao Mario said that would have no impact at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

"We know we haven't much time to recover," he told a news conference.

"It's not ideal but we have to go onto the pitch and represent our country.

"In the knockout stage of a competition like this one, you always feel energised and I'm sure we'll be ready."

Portugal scraped through the group, drawing all three games against supposedly inferior opposition in Iceland, Austria and Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo (two) and Nani (two) have scored all of their team's goals at the competition so far.

However, Sporting CP midfielder Joao Mario denied suggestions Portugal lacked a cutting edge.

"These matches are always very tactical, all the teams defend very well," the 23-year-old said.

"But I don't think we've been remiss and proof is that we scored three goals in our last match.

"I don't think we've lacked creativity."

Portugal have won all three previous meetings with Croatia, who have failed to score a goal.

Joao Mario is confident his nation can retain that unblemished record.

"They'll have to run more than us and fight more than us to beat us and I don't think they'll be able to do that," he said.

"We believe that we will make it through."