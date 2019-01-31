Let's go! Fellaini's China switch moves a step closer

Marouane Fellaini's latest Instagram story suggests the 31-year-old's Manchester United career could be coming to a close.

Fellaini has struggled for game time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, the caretaker boss relying on the Belgium international a lot less than his predecessor.

He has only featured for three minutes in the Premier League under the Norwegian and was a second-half substitute in United's third-round FA Cup victory over Reading.

A calf injury has sidelined him since that 2-0 win and it could be his last United appearance after a deal was reportedly struck with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.

And the midfielder added to those rumours on his latest Instagram story, with an image showing Fellaini at an airport with the comment "Let's go".