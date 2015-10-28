Leverkusen admit Calhanoglu could be sold

Bayer Leverkusen star Hakan Calhanoglu could be sold should a significant transfer bid be made, the club's CEO has admitted.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga's most highly-rated attacking players over the last 18 months and has already registered five goals and four assists so far this season.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller confirmed that clubs made enquiries for Calhanoglu during the latest transfer window, while recent reports in Germany have claimed that Manchester United are ready to rival Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the Turkey international, having scouted him this season.

While insisting Leverkusen are keen to keep him, CEO Michael Schade has admitted that any serious bids would have to be considered.

"We want to keep Hakan but, for us, there is an absolute upper limit," he said to Sport Bild.

Calhanoglu, who made headlines in February 2014 with an incredible 50-yard free-kick goal against Borussia Dortmund, is under contract at the BayArena until 2019.