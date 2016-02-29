Leverkusen's Kampl breaks leg and will miss rest of the season
Kevin Kampl has suffered a broken leg and will not play again in 2015-16.
Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of clinching a Champions League spot have been dealt a major blow with the news midfielder Kevin Kampl will miss the remainder of the campaign with a broken leg.
Slovenia international Kampl was initially thought to have torn a calf muscle when he was taken off against former club Borussia Dortmund on February 21, but further tests revealed a broken left tibia.
The 25-year-old joined Leverkusen for a second time in August 2015 after a disappointing eight-month spell at Dortmund and has been one of the club's best performers this season.
Roger Schmidt's men are sixth in the Bundesliga, just a point behind fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.
