Leverkusen's Kampl breaks leg and will miss rest of the season

Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of clinching a Champions League spot have been dealt a major blow with the news midfielder Kevin Kampl will miss the remainder of the campaign with a broken leg.

Slovenia international Kampl was initially thought to have torn a calf muscle when he was taken off against former club Borussia Dortmund on February 21, but further tests revealed a broken left tibia.

The 25-year-old joined Leverkusen for a second time in August 2015 after a disappointing eight-month spell at Dortmund and has been one of the club's best performers this season.

Roger Schmidt's men are sixth in the Bundesliga, just a point behind fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.