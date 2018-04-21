Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory

Robert Lewandowski created history with his 105th Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich on Saturday, the most by any non-German player for one club in the competition's history.

The Poland international headed home Sebastian Rudy's corner in the 73rd minute to score his side's second in a routine 3-0 win away at Hannover.

Rudy added a late third for the league champions after Thomas Muller had broken the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half.

Lewandowski's strike moves him out of a tie with former Bayern player Claudio Pizarro, the Peru forward having scored 104 over the course of three stints with Werder Bremen.