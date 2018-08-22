Lewandowski hits out at Bayern bosses

Robert Lewandowski slammed Bayern Munich's management for leaving him with "no protection" earlier in the year but said the club's supporters convinced him to stay.

The 30-year-old striker reflected on the reaction to his failure to score as Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in last season's semi-final, and said the club failed to defend him against criticism.

Lewandowski has since bounced back, scoring four goals in Bayern's first two competitive games of the 2018-19 season, but he was unreserved in his comments about the club's handling of him.

"In April, May everyone criticised me," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "And I felt no protection from the club, felt alone.

30 x zum 30. Geburtstag! Euer Favorit? August 21, 2018

"I scored no goals in two or three important games and suddenly everyone was saying: open fire against Lewandowski!

"I did not see anyone who supported me at the time. Neither of the club bosses defended me.

"I did not feel well in Munich in those moments. In this time it did not fit anymore."

A hat-trick in Bayern's 5-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup silenced Lewandowski's critics, and he followed that up with the winning goal in a 1-0 defeat of Drochtersen/Assel in the DFB-Pokal.

He said it was the support of the club's fans, rather than its management, that ensured he remains a Bayern player and strengthened his resolve to stay.

"I noticed in Munich that the fans support me," said the Poland international. "I realised that they still want me here.

"I will never strike, never mess with the club.

"I'm not wasting any thought on another club now."