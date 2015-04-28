Lewandowski hospitalised, Robben injured again

Bayern Munich revealed Robert Lewandowski was hospitalised after their DFB Pokal loss to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, and confirmed Arjen Robben is injured again.

The Bavarian club posted an article on their official website after the DFB Pokal semi-final, explaining that Lewandowski was taken to hospital "directly after the game with a suspected concussion".

Dortmund goalkeeper Mitch Langerak collided with Lewandowski late in extra time when he came off his line to punch the ball away, leaving the Polish striker on the grass for a couple of minutes.

But Lewandowski completed the 120 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Dortmund, although he did not take a penalty as Bayern lost the shoot-out 2-0.

Robben appeared to be injured following a tackle from Dortmund defender Mats Hummels and limped off favouring his left calf in the 84th minute, just 16 minutes after replacing Thiago Alcantara, who received a knock, according to Bayern coach Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish coach declared Robben "is injured" again although scans will be required to confirm the exact problem, with the Dutch winger having only just returned from over five weeks on the sidelines with an abdominal tear.