Lewandowski ready to contribute on all fronts

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has declared himself ready for his team's run-in as they chase a 26th league title and sixth Champions League crown.

Munich are cruising to the Bundesliga title after a 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday and are into the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Lewandowski scored twice in the drubbing of Schalke and says he is feeling good enough to be involved on all fronts as the season concludes, having not started the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica.

The Poland international seemed frustrated with his lack of involvement in Europe, but after scoring his first goals for the club since a 1-0 triumph over Cologne almost a month ago, he is keen to be involved on all fronts.

"For me it was a quiet week, because I have not played in the Champions League," Lewandowski told Kicker.

"Now I feel good again and I hope we win the next games."

Despite his recent struggle for form, Lewandowski has now managed 27 goals in 29 league appearances as well as eight goals in the Champions League.