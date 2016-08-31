Lewandowski relaxed over Bayern contract

Robert Lewandowski is in no rush to extend his Bayern Munich contract but is confident an agreement will be reached.

Poland international Lewandowski has scored 73 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

The striker's existing deal runs until 2019, and while the Bavarian giants are keen to offer him fresh terms, executive chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge this month warned he should not expect a "crazy" wage rise.

Lewandowski, who Carlo Ancelotti considers a key figure at the Allianz Arena, however, remains calm about the situation.

"There is no pressure. I made clear that Bayern can talk to me anytime. I'm sure there is a solution," he told Sport Bild.

"These words [Ancelotti ruling out his sale] meant a lot for me. Such a great coach declaring right after his first day in the club that the club mustn't sell me, makes me proud."

On reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid before Euro 2016, he added: "It never bothered me. I don't have to hear about other clubs which are interested in me every day.

"Bayern made a clear statement that I am not for sale. So there was nothing to say anymore."

Lewandowski was the highest scoring player in the Bundesliga last season with 30 goals, and he would love to repeat the feat this term.

"I would like to score more than 20 goals, that has to be my minimum," he continued. "What's more important is to score systematically. As a top striker it is my job to score regularly.

"If I reach the 30 goals again at the end of the season there is a chance to defend my title as the top scorer in the Bundesliga."

A hat-trick in the season-opening 6-0 win over Werder Bremen got the striker off to a great start, but he feels there is still room for improvement from all involved.

"The team as well as myself can improve. I'm getting even better and can score even more goals," added Lewandowski.

"I wasted some chances and became tired towards the end. But it's only the beginning. It will take two or three more games to reach our best performance."