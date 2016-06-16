Lewandowski saving his goals for Germany

Robert Lewandowski plays his club football in the Bundesliga but he is hoping to torment Germany when he leads Poland in Thursday's crunch Group C encounter.

Both sides won their opening fixtures at Euro 2016 - Poland edging out Northern Ireland 1-0 while the world champions saw off Ukraine 2-0.

Thursday's meeting at Stade de France is likely to decide who tops the group and Lewandowski, who drew a blank against Northern Ireland, is hoping to upset one club team-mate in particular.

Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng were involved in a training-ground spat at Bayern Munich in May 2015, with the latter less than happy with a strong challenge from the striker.

Boateng insisted there is no problem between the two, but Poland captain Lewandowski has something in store for his Bayern colleague.

"I kept my goals for Germany!" Lewandowski told Bild.

"In the first game it was difficult. So it would be all the more nice if it will work now [scoring]. But if anybody else scores the winning goal I have no problem if I won't score again.

"It's a special game, we know each other very well. We have been opponents in the qualifiers.

"I think nobody has an advantage. But I prepared a little surprise for Jerome Boateng."