Liam Rosenior joins coaching staff at Derby

Liam Rosenior has left Brighton to join new Derby manager Phillip Cocu’s first-team coaching staff.

Former Ipswich and Hull defender Rosenior has left his position as Brighton under-23s’ assistant coach and has teamed up with Derby’s squad in Florida.

“The 35-year-old has been appointed as specialist first-team coach and completed the formalities of his switch to the Rams at their training camp in Florida,” Derby announced on their official website.

“He joins assistant manager Chris Van Der Weerden, specialist first-team coach Twan Scheepers and head goalkeeping coach Shay Given in forming Cocu’s backroom staff.”

Former Holland international Cocu was appointed as Derby boss last Friday following Frank Lampard’s departure to Chelsea.

Rosenior, son of former Fulham and West Ham defender Leroy Rosenior, ended his 17-year playing career last summer to become a coach at Brighton.

He made over 400 senior appearances as a player and had spells at Bristol City, Fulham, Torquay, Reading, Ipswich, Hull and Brighton.