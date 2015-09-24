Lichtsteiner released from hospital after 'breathing difficulties'

Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has been discharged from hospital but is expected to miss the Serie A clash with Napoli.

The Switzerland international was replaced by Giorgio Chiellini at half-time of Juventus' 1-1 draw with Frosinone on Wednesday and was later taken to hospital, where he was kept in overnight.

The Italian champions confirmed on Thursday that Lichtsteiner has been released from the Mauriziano Hospital but he is likely to sit out Saturday's trip to the San Paolo.

"Stephan Lichtsteiner was last night taken to Mauriziano Hospital after reporting breathing difficulties during the interval of the Bianconeri’s Serie A encounter with Frosinone at Juventus Stadium," a club statement read.

"He was kept under observation throughout the night and discharged this morning after the symptoms subsided. His condition will be monitored over the coming days.

"The defender did not train today and it is unlikely that he will be available for this weekends trip to Napoli."