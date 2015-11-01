Lichtsteiner returns to Juventus training

Stephan Lichtsteiner has returned to training with Juventus following surgery to correct a heart problem.

The Switzerland international complained of breathing difficulties in September's draw with Frosinone and underwent a corrective operation at the beginning of October.

The 31-year-old was expected to be out of action for a month and Juventus confirmed he trained with the first team early on Sunday as part of his continuing recovery.

"There is no better way to properly celebrate Juventus day and the Old Lady's 118th birthday: not only the derby victory [against Torino] with Juan Cuadrado scoring in the last minute, but also the return of Stephan Lichtsteiner to the group," read a statement on the club's official website.

"After carrying out the necessary tests, the Swiss trained with his team-mates this morning, who have started to prepare for the Champions League game with Borussia Monchengladbach."

Juve also confirmed that Sami Khedira, who picked up a muscle injury against Torino, will face further medical tests on Monday.