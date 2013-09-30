Liga MX Wrap: Eight-man Atlante embarrassed

As Leon were beaten, America claimed a 1-0 win at Veracruz to go three points clear at the top – and they have two games in hand on their nearest rivals.



Rubens Sambueza's 55th-minute goal was enough for America, who have won eight of their opening 10 league matches.



Cruz Azul clinched a 1-0 win over Leon thanks to Mariano Pavone's 62nd-minute winner.



Bottom side Atlante finished their clash at Toluca's Estadio Nemesio Diez with eight men as they were beaten 7-1.



The hosts were leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Paulo da Silva and Raul Nava before the clash turned chaotic.



A push and shove led to three red cards being shown as Atlante pair Luis Venegas and Jose Guerrero were given their marching orders, as well as Toluca's Gerardo Rodriguez.



Toluca took control of the contest from that point on with Wilson Mathias extending their lead just before half-time.



Ezequiel Miralles pulled a goal back for the visitors early in the second half before Toluca made their numerical advantage count.



Nava netted a penalty, Isaac Brizuela struck and substitute Pablo Velazquez scored a late brace in the huge win for third-placed Toluca.



Santos Laguna held on for a 3-1 win at home to Morelia despite being reduced to 10 men late in the first half.



Elsewhere, Tigres UANL came from behind to draw 2-2 at Queretaro and former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia's goal saw Pumas UNAM past Monterrey 1-0.



Chiapas won 2-1 at home to Pachuca, Puebla overcame Tijuana 2-0 and Guadalajara and Atlas drew 1-1.