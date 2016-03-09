Ligue 1 Review: Cabella endures frustrating homecoming with Marseille

Goalscorer Remy Cabella felt Marseille "stupidly" let victory slip away in the 1-1 Ligue 1 draw against Gazelec Ajaccio.

An impressive showing from Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda looked set to be rewarded when Newcastle United loanee Cabella engineered space to emphatically score his fifth of the season.

But five minutes later, in the 84th minute, Mohamed Larbi's free-kick evaded everyone in a crowded Marseille penalty area to earn a share of the spoils.

Corsica-born Cabella offered a muted celebration after scoring due to his time in the Gazelec Ajaccio youth setup, and he told beIN Sports: "It is true that it is a difficult place to come and we were able to score first and take the lead.

"Unfortunately we failed to be strong in the defensive area, We are frustrated because we lost two points stupidly."

Marseille languish in 11th, eight points better off than their third-bottom opponents, and Cabella added: "In the remaining nine games [we have] nine finals. This is OM, we have no right to stay in that place."

Elsewhere, Bastia extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 0-0 draw at home to Nantes, who have won just one out of their past five league games.