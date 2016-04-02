Ligue 1 review: PSG return to winning ways

Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 4-1 on Saturday to return to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Monaco before the international break, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting a hat-trick to take his tally to 30 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games this campaign.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring by rifling home after showing brilliant control from David Luiz's long ball.

A fine solo effort from Hatem Ben Arfa drew Nice level, but Ibrahimovic's stunning free-kick put PSG back in front before half-time.

David Luiz added PSG's third after the break, before Ibrahimovic completed his hat-trick to put the match to bed.

Rennes beat Reims 3-1 to move to third place in the table with six games to go, promising youngster Ousmane Dembele once more impressing.

Kamil Grosicki opened the scoring early on, before 18-year-old Dembele doubled his side's lead after being set up by the Polish forward.

Aissa Mandi pulled one back at the hour mark, but Dembele then popped up to make it 3-1 with his 10th league goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Goals from Nolan Roux and Kevin Theophile-Catherine saw Saint-Etienne beat Gazelec Ajaccio 2-0.

Guingamp played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Montpellier, Morgan Sanson netting twice for MHSC, first cancelling out Yannis Salibur's opener before striking again after Jeremy Sorbon's goal.

Angers saw off Troyes courtesy of a single Charles Diers goal well into stoppage time.

Toulouse defeated Caen 2-0 at the Stadium Municipal, Ronny Rodelin's own goal gifting the home side the lead before Martin Braithwaite made it two late on.