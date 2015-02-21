Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG back on song with Toulouse win

PSG threw away a two-goal lead last weekend and, following Adrien Rabiot's brace there may have been suspicions that it would happen again as Wasim Ben Yedder came off the bench to pull one back for the visitors.

However, captain Thiago Silva eased any worries in the French capital by sealing the result 16 minutes from time to apply the pressure on fellow title challengers Lyon and Marseille.

They face Nantes and Saint-Etienne respectively on Sunday.

Strugglers Lens endured another difficult outing as they were beaten 4-1 away at Caen in a match interrupted following trouble in the away end at Stade Michel d'Ornano.

Julien Feret opened the scoring from the spot with his fifth goal from six games before Emiliano Sala and Herve Bazile made it 3-0, with Alharbi El Jadeyaoui pulling one back before the break.

Sala made sure of the result 15 minutes from time with Lens potentially ending the weekend bottom ahead of Metz's trip to Reims on Sunday.

Bordeaux were denied a third consecutive Ligue 1 victory as they were held by Rennes although they seemed on course to return empty-handed after Paul-Georges Ntep's 11th-minute opener.

Wahbi Khazri's penalty saved Bordeaux 13 minutes from time while Lille's difficulties continued as they were beaten by Bastia.

Now winless in five Ligue 1 outings - Lille were on course for a rare victory when Ryan Mendes put the visitors in front at Stade Armand Cesari.

However, Giovanni Sio and Floyd Ayite turned the game around before the break as the hosts extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to nine matches.

Evian's clash with Lorient was postponed due to snow at the Parc des Sports in Annecy.