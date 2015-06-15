Lille ordered to pay Genk compensation over Origi deal

Lille have been ordered to pay €300,000 compensation to Belgian club Genk over the signing of forward Divock Origi.

Belgium international Origi joined Lille in 2010 after playing for Genk's youth academy. He joined Premier League Liverpool in July last year before being loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for the 2014-15 season.

FIFA ruled in Februrary 2014 that Genk were not entitled to compensation for training Origi as they did not offer him a contract.

However, they appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), who have accepted Genk's justification for not trying to sign Origi to a deal.

Genk argued the club would have been punishable under Belgian law by offering a contract to Origi, who was 15 when he left for Lille.