Lindegaard confirms Man United interest

The 26-year-old keeper has been tracked by the Red Devils over the last year, with United's goalkeeping coach Eric Steele jetting out to watch the highly-rated Aalesunds FK stopper on at least two separate occasions.

GEAR:Save 10% on your new Manchester United shirt here, courtesy of Kitbag

And United scouts were afforded another opportunity to run the rule over Lindegaard in Porto last Friday, as the Dane replaced injured Stoke keeper Thomas Sorensen half-an-hour into Denmark's 3-1 defeat to Portugal.

"There seem to have been so many clubs focusing their attention on me over the past six months or so," he told Tipsbladet after Denmark's defeat.

"It seems every time I play, someone is watching me, but my only concern is performing well for my team. I don't let it bother me.

"There are a lot of rumours in the press about the clubs interested in me, but some of them are actually quite accurate. I know there is interest from Manchester United, it is not just coming from the press."

In Sorensen's absence, Lindegaard played the full 90 minutes of Denmark's qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory.

Before the game, Aalesunds' Sporting Director Henrik Hoff said he expected his performance to move him closer to a January transfer.

"I know British clubs are looking at Anders. I would expect something to happen when the transfer window opens again in January."

Ferguson knows he will have to move fast though, with Fulham, Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus all reportedly ready to pounce, should a move to Old Trafford fail to materialise.

By James Martini