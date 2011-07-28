Lindegaard ready to fight for No.1 jersey

Lindegaard, who signed for the Red Devils in January, is widely believed to be United’s No.2 goalkeeper for the forthcoming season.

However, the Dane is adamant that he has the ability to take the first-team spot himself.

"It is not about making the choice difficult for Sir Alex," he said in The Sun.

"For me, it's about being number one. That is what it's all about — playing. I enjoy competing and, so far, I feel very good.

"There is big competition in all the spots but, so far, I'm very satisfied with my own performances.

"I think I've played very well so I believe in my chance. If I didn't believe in my chance, how could I expect other people to?

"I'm not scared at all. I am very proud of representing Manchester United.

"It is the biggest dream in my career come true."

The 27 year-old arrived from Aalesund earlier on in the year and has since appeared twice during United’s pre-season tour of America.



By Elliott Binks