Lingard wants United stay

Jesse Lingard is prepared to fight for his place at Manchester United next season, despite rumours of another loan spell away from Old Trafford.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in taking Lingard on loan in 2015-16, after the 22-year-old impressed Steve McClaren during his short spell at Derby County last term.

But Lingard, who was injured in United's opening match of the 2014-15 Premier League season, insisted: "I'm looking to stay at Man United and get some games under my belt there. I'll see what the boss says when I get back.

"I've always wanted to play for Man United and that's still my ambition.

"I was unlucky to get injured at the start of last season, and I'll never know where I would be now if I hadn't got that injury.

"I kept in contact with Louis Van Gaal last season and spoke to [England Under-21 boss] Gareth Southgate a lot. He was guiding me and giving me confidence."

Lingard has caught the eye during England's European U21 Championship campaign, netting a late winner in the 1-0 victory over Sweden on Sunday.

"Scoring goals like that can only help," he added. "It gets your profile up, and other teams see you as well as Man United. It can only be good for me."