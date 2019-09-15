David Beckham's Inter Miami step up Lionel Messi interest - and they want Gareth Bale too

David Beckham has arranged talks with Lionel Messi's father in a bid to persuade the Barcelona star to join Inter Miami.

The former England international is a co-owner of the Florida-based side who will join MLS in 2020.

Beckham is keen to make at least one marquee signing before Inter Miami's debut season.

And according to The Sun, the ex-LA Galaxy midfielder has sent Paul McDonough to London to hold talks with Messi's dad, Jorge.

Maxifoot report that Beckham is also keen on Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

The Welshman came close to leaving the La Liga giants this summer, only for Florentino Perez to pull the plug on a proposed move to China.

