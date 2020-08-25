Lionel Messi looks set to leave Barcelona
By PA Staff
Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this
summer.
The PA news agency understands the 33-year-old sent a fax to the LaLiga giants on Tuesday asking to have his contract terminated.
Messi came through the ranks at the Nou Camp having joined the famed La Masia academy and has won 33 major trophies and a record six Ballon d’Or titles.
