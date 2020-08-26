Lionel Messi’s Barcelona career in pictures

Since making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Lionel Messi has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at his career at the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi won 34 major trophies with Barcelona, including four Champions Leagues and 10 LaLiga titles (Nick Potts/PA)

There were lows though – Messi was part of Barcelona’s nightmare 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich earlier this month (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Messi was among the goals early in his Barcelona career (Chris Clark/PA)

Messi celebrates after heading Barcelona’s second goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

The Argentinian was to haunt United again in 2011, netting the second goal in the 3-1 Champions League final success at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi marks another goal with his his iconic celebration (Adam Davy/PA)

There were plenty of highlights in Messi’s career – not all on the pitch (PA)