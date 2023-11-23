Lionel Messi's best ever goals

There is much more to Lionel Messi than goals. The Agentine attacker is a creator, a playmaker and a visionary. Put him in any position and he would be the best.

But ultimately, he will remembered for the goals. Leading scorer for Argentina and Barcelona, Messi's career is filled with special strikes.

From mesmerising runs and dribbles to fantastic free-kicks, delicate lobs and long-range blockbusters, Messi has scored every type of goal. There are hundreds to choose from, but here we pick out the very best...

36. Barcelona vs Albacete (2005)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first goal. Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut against Espanyol in October 2004, but he had to wait until May 2005 to get on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana.

It came against Albacete at Camp Nou. Ronaldinho found the 17-year-old substitute with a lofted pass and the Argentine let it bounce before netting with a lovely left-footed lob. A legend was born.

35. Barcelona vs Celta Vigo (2016)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is hard to believe that in the early years of his career, Lionel Messi was not very good at taking free-kicks. But when he eventually mastered the art, he became the best at that too.

This effort against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou is one of his finest. Almost 30 yards from goal, the Argentine hits a curler with his left foot which arches away from goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez and into the top corner. Beautiful.

34. Barcelona vs Manchester United (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's slight stature means he is not known for his headers, but the Argentine scored one on the grandest of stages – the 2009 Champions League final.

The Argentine found space between John O'Shea and Rio Ferdinand and rose majestically to head Xavi's cross over Edwin van der Sar to net for the first time against English opposition as Barça wrapped up a historic treble.

33. Barcelona vs Getafe (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were seven Getafe players in the area, four defenders in a straight line and two just in front of Lionel Messi – but they still couldn't stop him.

Messi had received the ball on the right side of the box from Luis Suarez and, with Getafe expecting a cross, the Argentine chipped a shot over the goalkeeper and into the far corner instead. Sensational.

32. Sevilla vs Barcelona (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has scored more goals against Sevilla than any other team, netting 38 in 42 appearances against the Andalusians during his time at Barcelona.

In this La Liga game at the Sanchez Pizjuan, the Argentine received a ball in space from Andres Iniesta outside the area, nutmegged Emir Spahic on his way into the box and scooped a left-footed effort over the advancing Andres Palop in the Sevilla goal. Just brilliant.

31. Barcelona vs Villarreal (2017)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi favours his left foot, but the World Cup winner has scored some stunning goals with his right over the years, including this cracker against Villarreal.

Luis Suarez stretched to pass a ball to Messi on the edge of the area and in a split second, Leo controlled with his right foot and then smashed a shot into the top corner to win the match. Fantastic.

30. Barcelona vs Celta Vigo (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is often commented that Lionel Messi spends a lot of time walking around on a football pitch. But when he bursts into action, he is often impossible to stop.

Against Celta Vigo, he brought the ball down close to the centre circle with his back to goal, turned and raced towards the area. Shaking off one challenge and then another on the edge of the box, he slid a low shot into the corner to finish. Deadly.

29. Barcelona vs Valencia (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia were 2-1 ahead against Barcelona at Camp Nou in 2019 and defending brilliantly. Lionel Messi was getting frustrated but, as usual, he found a way.

Arturo Vidal laid the ball back to Messi just outside the D and the Argentine took a touch to beat one Valencia defender, skipped past another pair and curled a shot with his left foot between those two players and the onrushing Dani Parejo to score through the eye of a needle into the bottom corner. Pinpoint.

28. Argentina vs Nigeria (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored 13 World Cup goals for Argentina across four tournament appearances and this was arguably the best of them all.

Ever Banega picked out Messi's run with a clever lofted pass through the Nigerian defence, Leo controlled with his thigh and then touched it with his left foot before running into space and firing home with his right. Outstanding.

27. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (2011)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored 32 goals for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid and those included some special strikes – including this one at Camp Nou in 2011.

The Argentine played a one-two with Pedro close to the corner flag, cut inside and ghosted past two Atletico defenders with a clever feint before curling a shot past Thibaut Courtois at the near post. Magical.

26. Barcelona vs Real Sociedad (2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Camp Nou has often been called Lionel Messi's garden and it is not hard to see why with goals like this one.

After receiving a short pass from Bojan Krkic in the area, the Argentine went past four Real Sociedad defenders as if they were schoolboys and then slid a shot back the other way past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. Unreal.

25. PSG vs Lens (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a rugby team trying to set up their kicker for a drop goal attempt, PSG passed the ball around patiently before laying it off to Lionel Messi against Lens.

Messi wandered free from his marker and put his hand up, received a short pass from Neymar and took a touch with his left before smashing an unstoppable drive into the top corner. Inevitable.

24. Barcelona vs Stuttgart (2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi had one defender on his right, another to his left and two ahead of him, yet still managed to squeeze a shot through them all against Stuttgart at Camp Nou.

The Argentine advanced to the edge of the box and, under pressure from those four, unleashed a venomous curler which flew over the goalkeeper and into the top corner. Sublime. Ridiculous.

23. Barcelona vs Manchester United (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored two superb goals for Barcelona vs Manchester United in Champions League finals – but this one is arguably the pick of his four strikes against the Red Devils.

The Argentine avoided a lunge from Ashley Young, set off towards the area and nutmegged Fred before beating David de Gea with a low curler into the goalkeeper's bottom-right corner. Trademark.

22. PSG vs Barcelona (2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's last Champions League goal for Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain was – like so many of his strikes – a thing of beauty. And coincidentally, it also came against PSG.

The Argentine advanced in a central position and, almost 30 yards from goal, unleashed a powerful left-footed drive which swerved in the air and flew past Keylor Navas in the PSG goal. Stunning.

21. PSG vs Manchester City (2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's first goal for Paris Saint-Germain took a while to arrive – but it was well worth the wait.

The Argentine drove forward, played a pass to Kylian Mbappe on the edge of the area, got the ball back and drove a fierce curling shot into the top corner – this time to the goalkeeper's left. Magnifique.

20. Barcelona vs Mallorca (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi hit a hat-trick for Barcelona in their 5-2 win over Mallorca at Camp Nou in December 2019 – and his first goal was something special.

The Argentine received a pass a few yards outside the area with his back to goal, turned and shifted the ball onto his left foot and curled home an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Classic Leo.

19. Racing Santander vs Barcelona (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the trademark Lionel Messi goal from his early years at Barcelona. He has scored so many just like this throughout his career.

Taking the ball on the right, the Argentina would cut inside and run across the opposition area to create space for a shooting opportunity with his favoured left foot and then curl the ball inside the post. Here he does exactly that, leaving a number of opponents in his wake before dispatching an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Lovely.

18. Inter Miami vs Nashville (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi made an instant impact at Inter Miami, leading the Florida outfit to a first-ever trophy with victory over Nashville to win the Leagues Cup in August 2023.

The Argentine netted with a stunning strike as he pounced on a loose ball outside the area, sidestepped a challenge from a Nashville defender and unleashed a rocket from the edge of the D which flew between two opponents and into the top corner. Inter Miami later won on penalties.

17. Argentina vs Brazil (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil's defending may leave a lot to be desired for this goal, but it was still a special strike for Lionel Messi against Argentina's biggest rivals.

Leo beat Marcelo in a 50-50 challenge on the right side, cut inside and raced towards the area. And with Brazil's defenders backing off, he unleashed an unstoppable shot which curled into the top corner to bring up his hat-trick and a 4-3 win. It was only a friendly – but it meant a lot.

16. Barcelona vs Arsenal (2011)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat Arsenal en route to another Champions League title in 2011 and Lionel Messi set the Blaugrana on their way to victory at Camp Nou.

After Cesc Fabregas gave the ball away in midfield, Andres Iniesta played a pass through to Messi, who teed himself up to evade the onrushing Manuel Almunia and then volleyed the ball into the empty net. Quality.

15. Barcelona vs Malaga (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won the treble under Pep Guardiola in 2008/09 and it was in that season when Lionel Messi started to produce his best on a consistent basis.

Against Malaga, he intercepted a ball with his chest on the right, raced into the area and wriggled his way between two defenders before finishing at the near post. Devastating.

14. Argentina vs USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi became Argentina's all-time top scorer with this strike against USA at the 2016 Copa America Centenario, overtaking the great Gabriel Batistuta.

The Barcelona forward curled an unstoppable free-kick into the top-right corner of the net from 30 yards out, giving goalkeeper Brad Guzan no chance. Golazo.

13. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Lionel Messi's most famous goals, this one came in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou, en route to the treble.

The Argentine advanced into the area, left defender Jerome Boateng flat on his backside after turning him one way and then the other, before beating the onrushing Manuel Neuer with a deft chip to finish in sumptuous style.

12. Getafe vs Barcelona (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not Lionel Messi's most famous goal against Getafe, but still one of the very best of his entire career, this one came away from home.

On the ball some 40 yards out, the Argentine beat one opponent with some super skill and then burst through the entire back line and past goalkeeper Jordi Cordina before sliding the ball into the empty net. An absolute cheat code.

11. Argentina vs Mexico (2007)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi was just 20 years old at the 2007 Copa America, but the young attacker was already an important player for Argentina.

In the semi-finals against Mexico, Leo received the ball in space in the right side of the area and under pressure from two defenders, he scooped a nonchalant lob over goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez and into the far corner. Tremendous.

10. Barcelona vs Valencia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored 31 goals against Valencia during his time at Barcelona and those included some special strikes.

In a La Liga game at Camp Nou in 2010, the Argentine collected a pass outside the area, got away from one opponent, wrong-footed another following a touch from a Valencia player, then beat a third before curling home a shot inside the near post. Superb.

9. Tenerife vs Barcelona (2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Alves laid off a short pass to Lionel Messi just outside the area and with a single swing of his left boot, the Argentine added another collector's item.

Spotting Tenerife goalkeeper Sergio Aragoneses off his line, Messi curled a shot up and over the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net to round off a 4-1 win in the Canary Islands. Exquisite.

8. Barcelona vs Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-0 win for Barcelona over Liverpool in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg at Camp Nou.

The Argentine curled a beautiful left-footed effort over the wall and into the top corner in the 82nd minute – finding probably the only spot where he could beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It was his 600th goal for Barcelona, but in the end the Reds advanced to the final after an epic comeback at Anfield.

7. Real Betis vs Barcelona (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi had already scored twice for Barcelona away to Real Betis in the side's La Liga clash at the Benito Villamarin in 2019, but he saved the best until last.

The Argentine laid off a pass to Ivan Rakitic on the left, received the ball back just inside the area and, with Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez barely even off his line, curled an impudent, inch-perfect effort in via the crossbar with his left foot. Even the home fans stood and applauded.

6. Barcelona vs Eibar (2017)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Suarez had just raced clear on his own and seemed certain to score for Barcelona, only to see his shot saved by Eibar goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez. Seconds later, Lionel Messi showed the Uruguayan how it is done.

The Argentine brought down a high ball in midfield, found his way past two opponents and embarked on a solo run towards goal, leaving three defenders in his wake with a drop of the shoulder, before finishing with his right foot. Unstoppable.

5. Athletic Club vs Barcelona (2013)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This match was played between Barcelona's two Champions League semi-final legs against Bayern Munich in 2013 and, having missed the first of those through injury, Lionel Messi started on the bench at San Mames.

With Barça trailing, the Argentine came on just short of the hour mark and soon waltzed through the Athletic Club defence, going past three defenders in a tight space before sliding a low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner. Genius.

4. Zaragoza vs Barcelona (2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another wonderful solo goal from the early years of Lionel Messi's career came against Real Zaragoza at La Romareda in La Liga.

The Argentine won the ball back deep in Zaragoza's half, used his strength to hold off an opponent, dribbled past another, raced forward and turned a defender inside-out with a super slalom before drilling a low angled shot into the corner with his left foot. Extraordinary.

3. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2011)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

En route to a second Champions League win in three seasons under Pep Guardiola, Barcelona were drawn against fierce rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

With Madrid down to 10 men at the Santiago Bernabeu, Lionel Messi played a short pass to Sergio Busquets in midfield and took up the ball following a subtle lay-off from the midfielder. He then ran past four opponents before sliding a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Iker Casillas and into the corner. Wonderful.

2. Barcelona vs Athletic Club (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the scores level in the 2015 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi took matters into his own hands.

The Argentine picked up the ball on the right flank just inside the Athletic half, advanced down the line and beat three opponents with some impressive close control in tight spaces before cutting inside, leaving a fourth defender in his wake and curling in a shot at the near post. Unbelievable.

1. Barcelona vs Getafe (2007)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The moment everyone knew just how special Lionel Messi was, this effort against Getafe was compared to Diego Maradona's goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Messi picked up the ball in his own half, beat one Getafe player, nutmegged another and then raced down the Camp Nou pitch, evaded two more opponents on the edge of the box, took the ball past goalkeeper Luis and clipped the ball over another defender on the line to net from a tight angle. Iconic.