Lisbon Lions star Stevie Chalmers dies aged 83

Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtic’s winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced.

Chalmers etched his name into Celtic folklore when he scored the decisive goal in the Lisbon Lions’ 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

A statement from his family, issued via the club, read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stevie Chalmers, our loving father and devoted husband to Sadie. The Celtic legend was surrounded by family when he sadly passed away early this morning.”

Family's great sadness as #CelticFC legend Stevie Chalmers passes away.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 29, 2019

Chalmers had been suffering from dementia in recent years. His death comes a week after Billy McNeill, captain of the Lisbon Lions, also died.

The statement added: “In recent times Stevie endured the toughest of battles, but just as he approached every game in a green and white jersey, he tackled his long-term illness with much bravery and dignity.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, now a TV and radio pundit, tweeted: “Such a sad week. RIP Stevie Chalmers.”