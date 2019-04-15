Liverpool on alert as RB Leipzig give update on Timo Werner’s future

The Germany international, who has scored 14 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season, has been linked with clubs across Europe – including the Premier League leaders.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that the 23-year-old has indicated he will not be renewing, with his current contract set to expire in June 2020.

"We want to extend it with him, but he has signalled to us that he would rather not extend," Mintzlaff told Sky Germany.

Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick, who will be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season, urged the striker to stay put.

"We're trying to keep him,” he said. "He knows he's very popular in the team, with the coach and the fans.

"He's a top player, and he has become one of the most exciting Bundesliga strikers in the country.

"He still has one-and-a-half years left of his contract, and I hope that he'll stay. But in the end, it's up to him."

