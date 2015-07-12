Liverpool and Manchester City 'agree Sterling fee'

Manchester City appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for Raheem Sterling after they reportedly agreed a £49million fee for the winger with Liverpool.

The England international is expected to complete his move to the Etihad Stadium next week, subject to a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Having initially been included in Liverpool's squad for the club's pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, Sterling was later withdrawn from Brendan Rodgers' party, as the two clubs continued to negotiate over the weekend.

City have already had two bids turned down, but it is now claimed that their third offer of just short of £50million has been accepted.

As yet, neither club has confirmed the deal, with City maintaining their stance of refusing to comment publicly on transfer speculation when contacted by Perform.

If the move does go through, it would bring to an end one of the Premier League's most drawn-out contract sagas.

Sterling's deal at Anfield is set to expire in 2017, and the 20-year-old has refused to put pen to paper on a new one, despite what Rodgers described as an "incredible" offer, believed to be in the region of £100,000 per week.

Sterling, who arrived at Liverpool from QPR in 2010 and has won 16 England caps, missed a number of the club's training sessions last week, officially due to illness.